Manchester United chase immediate defender transfer as player’s contract expires

Manchester United are among the clubs on alert for the potential transfer of highly-rated young defender Luca Murphy.

According to Team Talk, the 17-year-old is available immediately as his contract with Hartlepool United expired before the end of this season.

The report also links Murphy with the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle as he could earn himself a big move to the Premier League for his first professional contract.

The teenager looks a big prospect who could have a great career ahead of him, though he’s not certain to make a move to the top flight straight away.

Team Talk claim a number of football league clubs could also be in the running for Murphy’s signature, and it may be wise for him to develop somewhere smaller first where he could be guaranteed more playing time.

Still, United are also a club with a history of promoting young players, with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer particularly willing to use his academy in recent times.