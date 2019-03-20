Menu

(Photo) Arsenal savagely trolled by some Man United fans over embarrassing souvenir marking PL victory

One Manchester United Twitter account has savagely trolled Arsenal for what looks like a mug commemorating the Gunners’ recent 2-0 Premier League win.

While it’s not too common for the Gunners to beat their bitter rivals, a routine league win when not much more than a top four spot is up for grabs is really not something worth making a mug over.

We’re not sure this looks like official club merchandise, to be fair, but that hasn’t stopped these Man Utd fans mocking Arsenal for being small-time, and you can understand why.

Here’s some responses to the tweet as the north London side get a battering from United fans for this pretty embarrassing tribute to a win that is unlikely to go down as a classic…

