Manchester United in frequent contact over beating Liverpool to £120million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly in frequent contact with Juventus over a potential transfer move for Paulo Dybala as his future looks in doubt.

It’s not been the most convincing season for the Argentina international this term, though he’s long been regarded as a potentially elite talent.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Dybala has also attracted interest from Inter Milan but won’t be joining Juve’s Serie A rivals, leaving the door open for Man Utd, who they say look the strongest contenders for his signature now.

This is despite another recent Tuttomercatoweb report also linking Dybala with Liverpool, who they state are ‘serious’ about signing the 25-year-old.

Both teams could certainly do with what Dybala brings, providing they can get him back to his best form.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool might be the best bet for the player in that regard, with the German tactician seeming to bring the best out of attacking players in particular due to his teams’ expansive playing style.

Still, United could perhaps more urgently do with Dybala as a replacement for flop signing Alexis Sanchez.

The former Palermo forward won’t come cheap, however, with the Sun recently linking him with MUFC for as much as £120million.