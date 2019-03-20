Manchester United officials watch €120m transfer target train at Carrington

Manchester United coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna were present to watch Gareth Bale train for Wales at the club’s AON complex on Monday.

The 29-year-old is preparing with his teammates and head coach Ryan Giggs for a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday night before their European Championships qualifying campaign begins against Slovakia on Sunday.

The Welsh squad are training at United’s facilities in Carrington ahead of facing Trinidad at Wrexham FC’s Racehorse Ground and staying at a hotel in Manchester.

Bale has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League this summer and according to Don Balon, he is a primary transfer target for Manchester United and valued at around €120m.

Red Devils officials Carrick and McKenna watched the Real Madrid winger in action during a session with Wales at the start of the week, before grabbing a quick word with club legend Giggs – as the Manchester Evening News reports.

According to the Daily Mirror, Bale was all smiles throughout the day as he enjoys a welcome break from the rigours of club duties at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane’s return as Madrid manager this month has reignited speculation over the Wales superstar’s future in the Spanish capital, but the club are reportedly unwilling to accept any offers below €120 million from potential suitors – as per Don Balon.

United certainly have the financial clout to pull off such a lucrative deal, but ESPN reports that they have recently distanced themselves from the mercurial attacker due to his age and price.

Bale’s presence in Manchester is sure to spark plenty more rumours though and if Carrick and McKenna decide to put in a good word with caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who knows what could happen in the coming months.