San Martin de Progreso have unveiled special tribute jerseys that will be worn following the death of their former striker Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine ace tragically died in a plane crash earlier this year, with his body being discovered in the wreckage after it came down in the English Channel while en route to Cardiff following his move to join the Premier League side from Nantes.

SEE MORE: Emiliano Sala: Inquest reveals cause of death after tragic plane crash

Sala played for San Martin de Progreso between 1994 and 2005, starting at the age of four, and there is a touching tribute and hidden message in the shirt that will be worn.

According to AS, it will have 93 thin stripes for the 93 goals that he scored as a professional player, and it will have a tribute message beside his face on the back.

Further, it’s added that the club will rename their stadium in his honour, while his family will be involved in an honorary kick-off prior to this weekend’s match.

It’s wonderful series of gestures from the Argentine outfit, as they pay tribute and their respects to Sala.