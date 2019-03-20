Real Madrid chief jets off to snatch major transfer away from Manchester United

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly urged club president Florentino Perez to get on a plane and clinch the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

This is the latest on the Rabiot transfer saga from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who make it sound like the France international has mostly been pursued by Barcelona.

However, another recent Don Balon report claimed it was Manchester United leading the race for Rabiot’s signature, having entered into advanced talks to sign the 23-year-old as he nears the end of his contract with PSG.

It remains to be seen how this one will pan out, but it’s not at all surprising to see such a talented young player attracting so much interest due to his imminent availability as a free agent.

Rabiot would be a fine signing for United to replace Nemanja Matic, so Red Devils fans will hope they can wrap up the signing soon after reaching an advanced stage of negotiations, as per that previous Don Balon report.

Still, it does seem like Real Madrid are ready to scrap it out to the last for this one.