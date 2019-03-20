Real Madrid players don’t like summer signing and wanted transfer of Manchester United star

Real Madrid players reportedly don’t like summer signing Thibaut Courtois as they remain loyal to goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who was the number one until Courtois’ arrival from Chelsea.

The Belgium international has not looked at all convincing as a supposed upgrade on Navas, who has quietly been one of Madrid’s most consistent performers down the years.

Along with that, Eduardo Inda is quoted by OkDiario as stating the Real squad wanted the transfer of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku last summer.

The former Everton man could undoubtedly have been an upgrade on Karim Benzema, who, despite a decent patch of form recently, looks past his best at this level.

It remains to be seen what these revelations from Inda could mean, though it has recently been claimed Zinedine Zidane could be keen to replace Courtois.

The Daily Mirror have claimed Zidane is eager to try again for Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea, who could be a realistic target as he heads towards the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.