Video: Championship bound A-League referee wears live microphone for entire duration of Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar clash

Hyundai A-League referee Jared Gillett wore a live microphone for the entirety of his farewell match before he departs for a role in the Championship.
Melbourne Victory faced off against Brisbane Roar in the Australian top flight on Saturday, with the home side coming out on top in a 2-1 victory.
The man officiating the clash, Gillett, stole the majority of the headlines though, after wearing a live microphone which ensured that every decision he made could be heard by those watching on television.
The 32-year-old ref will move to England to officiate in the Championship next season, but he is likely to have left behind a lasting impact in Australia after sampling this latest piece of technology in football.
Could you imagine Premier League referees such as Mike Dean and Michael Oliver utilising a live microphone in the near future?
Check out a video of Gillett taking charge of the A-League encounter below, via Twitter.
This is fascinating…
A-League ref Jarred Gillett had a live microphone for the entirety of his final game before leaving for the Championship ?
• Every decision explained
• Every chat with a player heard
Would you like to see something like this in the Premier League? ? pic.twitter.com/1edNBwLHy8
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 19, 2019