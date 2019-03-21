The agent of Inter defender Milan Skriniar has revealed that both Barcelona and Real Madrid want him, but has quoted a hefty price-tag.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the top defenders in Europe with the Nerazzurri, making 75 appearances for the club since joining from Sampdoria in 2017.

Having played a vital role in getting them back to the Champions League earlier this season, he’s proving to be equally as important this year with Luciano Spalletti’s side battling to secure a top-four finish in Serie A again.

However, given his impressive form, it’s not a surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere, with his agent now publicly revealing that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are eager to snap him up this summer.

“Real Madrid want to buy him, and so do Barcelona. If they can convince Inter, they can sign him this summer,” Mithat Halis is quoted as saying by Tuttomercatoweb.

“Inter paid €28m for him, and after six months, Manchester City offered €55m. Now, his value is around €100m.”

With Zinedine Zidane returning to Real Madrid last week, Los Blancos are expected to undergo a major rebuild this summer having had a bitterly disappointing campaign this year which will likely see them end up empty-handed.

As for Barcelona, they’ve conceded 27 goals in 28 league games so far this season, and with Gerard Pique not getting any younger coupled with Samuel Umtiti’s ongoing injury issues, coach Ernesto Valverde could arguably do with additional reinforcements in that department.

With that in mind, that backs up the claim from Skriniar’s agent about the interest from the two Spanish heavyweights, but it remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement with Inter over a transfer as the Italian giants will surely be desperate to hold on to their influential ace.