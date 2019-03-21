Tottenham ready to shock Prem rivals by pouncing for midfielder transfer

Tottenham could spring a surprise on Premier League rivals Everton by swooping to seal the transfer of their on-loan midfielder Andre Gomes.

The 25-year-old has had an impressive season on loan at Everton from Barcelona, despite having previously flopped big time at the Nou Camp.

Gomes looked a bright prospect at Valencia, persuading Barcelona to move for him a couple of seasons ago, but he just never got going with the Catalan giants.

Still, he may now have another shot at a big club as Spurs are linked with a move in a report from the Sun.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have not spent much in recent transfer windows, but it seems they’re ready to snatch Gomes away from Everton in this somewhat surprise move.

It remains to be seen if the Toffees perhaps have some edge in any deal due to having the Portugal international on loan.

Gomes himself, however, would surely prefer the option of a move to a club like Tottenham, who regularly compete in the Champions League and have even been there or thereabouts in a couple of recent title races.