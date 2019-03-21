Bryony Frost to miss Grand National with collarbone injury

Bryony Frost has been dealt the blow of missing next month’s Grand National after her historic victory at the Cheltenham Festival.

BBC Sport report that the 23-year-old has since fallen from a horse, injuring her collarbone, just four days after she became the first woman to ride a Grade One winner over jumps at Cheltenham.

In a blog for a betting company, Frost said she had been “taken aback” by the support she has received since her injury, and added: “Yesterday I went to see an extremely good specialist in Cardiff where my X-ray results have shown that I’ve fractured my clavicle.

“I suffered a fracture previously which healed well under pressure. My body’s response from that fracture makes me positive for when I go back for my assessment in a fortnight’s time and a swift return.”

Frost came fifth in the Grand National race on Milansbar, and a female jockey has never won the competition before.

This Devon-born rider could well have been in with a chance of doing so after her incredible performance at the Cheltenham Festival made the front page of the Times newspaper.

She’s blogged about her experience on the BBC Sport website, describing how many times she’s watched it back.

“I’ve probably watched the race 30 times at least since – I have to make sure it happened every time. It’s a memory you live for, and one you will look back on if there are darker days,” she said.

Frost also discussed the gender dynamics at play in horse racing, with a lesson perhaps for other sports such as football, which remains a bit behind the times despite women’s football certainly growing rapidly in terms of popularity in recent years.

“Racing is a brilliant sport because it allows us to play off a level playing field. I’d have it no other way,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are a boy or a girl – it’s the way you ride and whether you are the best, and winning at the Festival shows you were the best in that race.

“I can’t talk for everyone but I would ride the same whether I was a boy or a girl. To me, it doesn’t matter. I do what I do.”