Recent Chelsea signing’s future already in major doubt

Gonzalo Higuain only joined Chelsea in January but already faces a fight to earn a permanent transfer to the club after a poor start at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentina international is currently on loan with the Blues from Juventus, who do not want him back after also loaning him to AC Milan earlier in the season.

That’s according to Goal, who also explain that Higuain seemingly faces a fight to convince Chelsea to pay up to make his transfer permanent, particularly with the future of manager Maurizio Sarri also in doubt.

Chelsea just can’t seem to get any luck with signing strikers recently, with so many of their recent purchases proving to be spectacular flops.

Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi are both currently out on loan after hugely disappointing spells, while other failed loans like Higuain down the years include Radamel Falcao and Alexandre Pato.

It is little surprise, therefore, that another recent report from Goal also linked CFC with a possible new signing up front in the form of 21-year-old Serbian sensation Luka Jovic.

Chelsea also have promising young forward Tammy Abraham out on loan at Aston Villa at the moment and scoring at a prolific rate in the Championship, but it’s rare they hand out too many opportunities to their top young players.