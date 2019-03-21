Chelsea star hasn’t changed his mind about seeking major transfer

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly still keen on a transfer to Bayern Munich after being linked with the club in January.

The Guardian reported at the time that the England youth international had handed in a transfer request in a bid to get himself a move to the Allianz Arena, though it never materialised.

Update: Hudson-Odoi is still interested in a transfer to Munich. But still no progress in negotiations between @FCBayern and @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 21, 2019

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has tweeted an update on the situation, stating Hudson-Odoi has not changed his mind and remains keen to get his transfer to Bayern, though talks between the two clubs have not yet progressed.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can be persuaded to let such a promising young talent leave, though they may soon be backed into a corner as his contract will be up at the end of next season.

The 18-year-old has shown he’s clearly good enough to play more often for the Blues first-team, but has struggled to win over Maurizio Sarri so far this season.

Hudson-Odoi may well look at the likes of Jadon Sancho, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe in Germany and feel a move to the Bundesliga would be the best thing for his development.