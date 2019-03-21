Manchester United confident of completing exciting transfer with £80million bid

Manchester United are reportedly confident they can clinch the summer transfer of Jadon Sancho with an £80million bid to Borussia Dortmund.

The England international is one of Europe’s most exciting young talents at the moment after a remarkable rise in his time in the Bundesliga.

Sancho seems a great potential fit for United as an upgrade on the over-the-hill Alexis Sanchez, and it seems he’s right at the top of their agenda for the summer.

That’s according to the Evening Standard, who report the Red Devils believe they can persuade Dortmund to sell their prized asset as long as they come up with enough cash.

The report adds that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Sancho, while Manchester City have a buy-back clause for the 18-year-old but are not expected to be in the running.

It would certainly be exciting to see Sancho back in the Premier League after the way he’s performed in Germany, though it remains to be seen if he’ll be in a hurry to return after thriving in a different country.