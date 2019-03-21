Bid prepared: Man Utd set to steal star from Man City in WORLD-record transfer

Manchester United are reportedly planning to try an £80million transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund winger and former Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho.

The England international has shone since leaving City for Dortmund a couple of years ago, becoming a regular in the Bundesliga and working his way into Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.

According to reports, City have the option to buy Sancho back, but it may be too late as Man Utd prepare to pay big to win the race for the 18-year-old’s signature.

The Red Devils look in urgent need of a signing like Sancho to come in and replace Alexis Sanchez, who has been a spectacular flop since moving to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if Dortmund will definitely sell the teenager, but the Standard suggest MUFC are confident £80m will be enough to do it – and to put off City making a rival offer as they don’t want to pay over the odds for a player they lost on the cheap as a youngster.

This could definitely end up being one of the most exciting signings of the summer as Sancho looks set to become the most expensive English player in history.

£80m wouldn’t make him the world’s most expensive teenager, however, with that honour still belonging to PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.