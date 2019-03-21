Manchester United open talks over beating Man City and Chelsea to £40m forward transfer

Manchester United have reportedly initiated contact over a potential transfer swoop for in-demand young Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic.

The 21-year-old looks one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment after a free-scoring campaign in the Bundesliga and the Europa League.

Technically owned by Benfica but looking set for a permanent move to Frankfurt, it’s previously been claimed by the Metro that Jovic could move for around £40million this summer, with Manchester City interested.

They now translate a report from O Jogo claiming Manchester United have also made an approach for the Serbia international, in what could end up being a big Premier League scrap for the player.

Goal have also linked Jovic with Chelsea in recent times, and it is arguably the Blues who need a new centre-forward signing the most.

However, growing interest from United and City will surely mean a move to Manchester is the most likely as those two teams are looking more like teams on the up than Chelsea right now, and can probably offer better money.

Chelsea are outsiders to finish in a Champions League place right now, and while United aren’t guaranteed one either, they remain in this season’s competition and have shown they can beat anyone after a stunning 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.

City, meanwhile, are probably slight favourites to win the Premier League title and could do well to land a talent like Jovic as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.