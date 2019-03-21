Major Real Madrid swap deal touted with Man Utd after Paul Pogba comments

Reports in Spain have claimed that a potential swap deal between Real Madrid and Man Utd involving Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba could be in play this summer.

As noted by Goal Italy on Wednesday, Pogba raised real concern at Old Trafford after seemingly opening the door to a potential move to Real Madrid in the future.

Unsurprisingly, that has now sparked fresh speculation over his time at United, with AS reporting that Real Madrid could try to prise him away from the Premier League giants by inserting Bale into a deal.

Such a swap would be a huge operation for all parties concerned given the fees that the two players have been sold for previously, and the quality that they bring to the table now.

In truth, it seems unlikely as far as Pogba is concerned, as having played a leading role in Man Utd’s resurgence under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the past three months, the club will surely have no desire at all to see him leave this summer or beyond that.

In contrast, Bale has continued to struggle with injuries and poor form in the Spanish capital in more recent times, and Zinedine Zidane could be plotting an important rebuild at the club this summer given their bitterly disappointing campaign this year.

Based on the report above, the Welshman could be sacrificed in order to help strengthen the squad elsewhere, and it’s specifically added that Man Utd have been linked with him for some time and so he is considered a potentially decisive factor in sealing Pogba’s arrival at Real Madrid.

As noted by BBC Sport, Madrid spent £85m to sign Bale in 2013, while The Guardian reported that Man Utd splashed out £93m on re-signing Pogba almost three years ago.

Debate will be had over their respective valuations now, but it seems safe to say that Pogba has undoubtedly now sparked more transfer speculation following his comments this week.