Man City tipped to BEAT Man Utd in transfer battle for £105m WONDERKID

Man City are reportedly set to beat Man Utd to the signing of Benfica starlet Joao Felix, who is said to have a £105m release clause in his current contract.

The priority for Pep Guardiola and his side currently will be to defend their Premier League crown while keeping their hopes of a historic quadruple alive in the coming weeks.

However, speculation over their potential transfer moves this summer remains rife, and The Sun report that they are in pole position to sign Felix, with director of football Txiki Begiristain said to have held initial talks over him last week.

It won’t cheap for City though, as it’s added in the report that Felix has a staggering £105m release clause in his contract, and so it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll have to meet that figure or perhaps negotiate it down in further talks this summer.

The 19-year-old has undoubtedly impressed so far this season, bagging 12 goals and six assists in 32 appearances across senior and youth levels.

In turn, it’s no surprise the level of interest that he has reportedly attracted, with Juventus and Real Madrid also specifically mentioned in the report above as eyeing a move for the talented youngster.

However, it would appear as though City hold the advantage, despite the fact that Guardiola seemingly boasts a wealth of attacking options already with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Gabriel Jesus all playing crucial roles in their pursuit of major honours this year.