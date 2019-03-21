Manchester United star out of next international match with injury

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly set to miss England’s game against Czech Republic after failing to shake off an injury.

The England international has apparently been playing through pain in recent times despite picking up an ankle injury in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool on February 24, according to Sky Sports.

The report explains that Rashford has missed his country’s latest training session and now looks set to miss out as Gareth Southgate’s side take on the Czech Republic in a European qualifier tomorrow night.

It’s claimed in the piece that this could pave the way for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho to come in instead as he starts to build his senior international career after exciting performances at club level.

Still, having Rashford out of action is undoubtedly a blow for England, with his pace and goal threat making him one of the team’s most important attacking players.

Sky Sports add that Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has trained on Thursday despite also experiencing some fitness issues.