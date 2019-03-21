Manchester United CLOSER to beating Chelsea & Liverpool to £155m double transfer following talks

Manchester United chiefs have agreed to fund a £155million double transfer swoop for Benfica pair Joao Felix and Ruben Dias.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be a big fan of the youthful Portuguese duo, and United have agreed to sanction this superb potential double signing after talks.

CaughtOffside understands an official approach could now be close, with plenty of confidence on Man Utd’s side that Benfica will have to sell for the right price.

It remains to be seen if other clubs could yet get involved, though the likes of Juventus, Chelsea and Liverpool have also been mentioned as admirers of both players in the past.

Felix is an exciting young forward who’s been compared with Cristiano Ronaldo, and he may well view a similar move to Old Trafford at a young age as ideal for his development.

Dias, meanwhile, is a highly-rated defender who could surely provide MUFC with the upgrade they need on under-performing players like Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

United have also been linked with world class defensive talents like Kalidou Koulibaly and Matthijs de Ligt this summer, but Dias may well end up being cheaper.

If the club can get this double deal through they’ll surely be strong title contenders again under the expert guidance of Solskjaer next season.