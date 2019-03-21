Menu

(Photos) Manchester United star trains with another club ahead of likely Solskjaer transfer cull

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has rather surprisingly been given permission to train with another club as he links up with Estudiantes.

The Argentine side confirmed this on their official Twitter feed, and it comes amid doubts over Rojo’s future after a lack of playing time at Old Trafford of late.

It is perhaps unsurprising to see Rojo’s future in doubt, with the Daily Star claiming he’s one of three players manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to offload this summer, along with Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia.

Rojo, 29, started his career with Estudiantes, and it may well be that he could be in line for a return there rather than a move to remain in Europe after his career has gone steadily downhill since joining United back in 2014.

