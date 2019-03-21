Ex-Premier League star has surprise new job after HORROR injury

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Richard Kell is now a Jet2 pilot after horrific luck with injury ended his football career.

The 39-year-old has turned his life around and explained how he’s adapted to a new role flying planes – in a surprise career move that happened almost by accident.

“I had just recovered from my first broken leg and felt I was struggling to get back to full fitness at Scunthorpe,” Kell reveals.

“I was on a month to month contract and whilst waiting in the airport for a pre-season tour to Ireland I got talking to a pilot who was sat next to me.

“On my return I went to my nearest airport (Humberside) to make my initial enquiries.

“I had completed about 10-15 hours training, however my fitness returned, I signed a new contract and my pilots training was put on the ‘back burner’ for a time.

“Fortunately I was able to keep returning to my training at different times in my playing career.”

Injuries can truly be a nightmare for players, but credit to Kell for making the most of it and building a fine new life for himself!