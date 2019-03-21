Man United clinching £100m transfer could deal another huge blow to Chelsea

Chelsea look like facing a tough enough summer as it is, and Manchester United could make things even worse if they manage to clinch the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund winger continues to be linked with the Red Devils, with £100million perhaps being enough to get a deal done, according to the Daily Mirror.

And if United do sign Sancho, the Mirror claim Dortmund would look to bring in Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi to replace him.

The Blues teenager has already flirted with previous interest from Bayern Munich, with the Guardian claiming back in January that he actually handed in a transfer request to try to force his move from Stamford Bridge to the Allianz Arena.

Hudson-Odoi’s current Chelsea contract expires at the end of next season, and the 18-year-old may justifiably feel he’d be more likely to get playing time at Bayern or Dortmund than with CFC, who don’t have the best track record of promoting youth.

While Sancho would be a hugely exciting signing for Man Utd, it would also be intriguing to see how well a talent like Hudson-Odoi could do if he got similar opportunities to Sancho in Germany.

This is the last thing Chelsea need, however, with Eden Hazard also being strongly linked with a summer move away.

HLN are the latest to claim Real Madrid have had an opening bid rejected for the Belgian star, with further talks expected.

Hudson-Odoi could be a perfect long-term replacement for Hazard, but if United sign Sancho it could become even harder for Chelsea to keep the highly-rated England wonderkid.