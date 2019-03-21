Talks held: Man Utd ace tipped to quit Old Trafford in favour of joining Euro rivals

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to prise Ander Herrera away from Man Utd this summer with his current contract set to expire.

The Spaniard has re-established himself as a key figure at Old Trafford under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he has played a big role in the resurgence seen in recent months.

However, despite making 25 appearances so far this season, the 29-year-old’s future in Manchester has been clouded with doubt too as his current contract will come to an end this summer.

According to The Sun, PSG have put a three-year offer on the table worth £150,000-a-week, and it’s suggested that they could now successfully convince him to move to the French capital instead of committing his long-term future to the Red Devils.

Given there is no official confirmation of such a move as of yet, it remains to be seen if that is indeed the choice that Herrera opts to make, but it would certainly come as a shock having worked his way back up the pecking order in recent months to suggest that he has a key role to play for United moving forward.

PSG will undoubtedly be in the market for a new midfielder this summer as they have a free transfer exit on their hands in Adrien Rabiot, with the Frenchman’s current deal set to expire too.

In turn, Thomas Tuchel will want to bolster that department as they look to not only clean up domestically again but also compete in Europe, and Herrera’s experience at the highest level could ultimately be a crucial factor in helping the reigning Ligue 1 champions make progress.

United will surely be desperate to avoid losing him though, and so it remains to be seen if the two parties sit down between now and the summer to reach a new agreement to keep him at Old Trafford.