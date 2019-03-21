The best betting offers for football fans

Football remains the nation’s most popular sport and it looks like there will be no changing that in the future. Stadiums across the country are packed with diehard fans every week, sometimes twice a week, as the public flock to watch their heroes, spending hundreds of pounds of their hard-earned cash to cheer, sing and make their opinions known.

It’s not a game for realists, that’s for sure as, for the vast majority of supporters, the bad times and low points far out-weight the good times and highs. Regardless, we stick with our team through thick and thin, never wavering and remaining defiant that this year will be our year.

It’s a magical sport, one that brings people together from all walks of life. We all have opinions on how games will go, what transfers should be made and how managers could do their jobs better, and that difference of opinion leads to many backing their views with money.

Football betting continues to rise in popularity as punters flock to make their predictions in betting offices on every high-street, desktop computers and mobile betting apps. Placing a wager on footie has never been so simple and you can now punt on hundreds of markets from leagues all over the world, all from the comfort of your sofa.

Bookmakers haven’t been slow in taking advantage of this, of course, and in a bid to win your attention and ensure you choose them over the competition, there’s a flood of promotions made available, including welcome offers, price boosts and money back deals.

Picking your preferred online bookmaker is no mean feat as many look the same and it’s advised to use sites that gather and compare bookies offers like Football Betting Sites. Make sure to note the important differences between offers:

Welcome Offers

This is where a bookie aims to grab your attention from the offset but to stand out in such a crowded market, they must do something a bit special. Firms seem to offer you the world, almost pleading for your custom, but the terms and conditions in many offers shows all is not what it seems, and we should tread carefully as a result.

One of the best welcome offers available is the one open to punters signing up with Coral for the first time. The London-based betting giant will give members a host of tantalising deals to keep them sweet, but the welcome offer is the pick of the bunch.

Sign-up at Coral through your desktop or mobile app, bet £5 and you’ll get £20 in free bets dropped into your account. This promo is only available to players who don’t already have a Coral online account. When signing up, depositing and placing a £5 bet on a sportsbook selection of your choice with odds of 1/2 or better, you will then be awarded four £5 bet tokens to use how you see fit, completely free of charge.

Acca Insurace

Acca Insurance is a promo available to both new and existing customers of Ladbrokes and it’s a new way of betting that promises to shake things up. Football backers love placing a big priced accumulator but hate the misery of missing out by just one leg. So near, yet so far.

Well, that’ll never again be a problem thanks to Ladbrokes Acca Insurance which aims to take the sting out of hitting the post. If you place a football accumulator with five selections or more and your bet loses by just one leg, traders will refund your stake, allowing you to have another go. This is capped at £25, but it allows you to recoup your losses if desperately unlucky.

Enhanced Odds

Another area where Coral excels. They love to boost odds on the most popular sports and markets of the day to make betting with them a more attractive proposition than going with the competition. They don’t just boost their quotes by a point or two, like many of the competition, however, they give the kind of enhancements that make headlines.

Coral have, in the past, boosted the price favourites in the world of football and horse racing from odds-on to double figures. The value literally is, too good to miss and punters respond, rushing to the site to take full advantage. Backing an 8/13 winner is OK, but not nearly as nice as backing the same selection at 25/1. The one point of note here is that stakes are usually limited to £1, but a 25/1 winner is a £25 free bet.

Cash Back

As well as cash back on accumulators that miss by a hair’s breadth, Ladbrokes like to give cash back on other losing bets, if you go close enough to deserve it. This has proven a big hit with football fans, but it has also been rolled out into horse racing.

At the Cheltenham Festival, for example, they gave customers money back in certain races if their pick was beaten by the SP favourite. The number of deals now available to punters means there’s more ways to win and it’s more difficult than ever to lose your stake. A wonderful time to be involved.