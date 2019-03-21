Video: Cringe clip as Gareth Bale can’t understand Real Madrid teammate speaking in Spanish

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013, but it appears as though the Welshman still hasn’t learnt Spanish properly to converse with his teammates.

The clip below shows the likes of Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, Marcelo and Raphael Varane all asking each other questions as part of a promo.

SEE MORE: Major Real Madrid swap deal touted with Man Utd after Paul Pogba comments

It eventually comes round to Luka Modric who asks his long-time teammate, dating back to their days at Tottenham, if he wants the question in English.

That immediately gets chuckles from everyone in the group, and as Modric finishes his question in Spanish, Bale responds by conceding that he hasn’t got a clue what he just asked him.

It’s difficult to be fully convinced that this is genuine and not some sort of gag, but ultimately if true, it has to be said that it’s pretty disappointing if Bale still hasn’t mastered Spanish enough to at least have a conversation with his teammates.

It’s been almost six years since he moved to the Spanish capital, and it must surely have hindered him along the way in not being able to fully communicate with his teammates, with the likes of Modric and Varane showing that they’ve picked the language up pretty well.