Video: Eden Hazard turns on style with classy skill, buries brace in Belgium win

Eden Hazard scored twice in Belgium’s win over Russia on Thursday night, as they got off to a winning start in their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

Roberto Martinez’s side took the lead through Youri Tielemans, only to see Thibaut Courtois gift Russia an equaliser with a horror blunder just minutes later.

Fortunately though, they weren’t made to pay for his mistake, as Hazard restored their lead before half-time from the penalty spot, having also earned the spot-kick too.

The Chelsea star wasn’t done there either, as not only did he have time to bring out the tricks, as seen in the first video below as he rose high off the ground to produce a deft flick on for a teammate, but he also pounced on a chance late on to bag a brace and secure a 3-1 win for Belgium.

That puts them joint top of Group I, while they’ll now face a trip to Cyprus next week hoping to take maximum points from the opening of their qualifying campaign.

With Hazard in this sort of form, they’ll be confident in their ability to breeze through the qualification group…