Video: Poland U21 starlet Sebastien Szymanski scores SENSATIONAL free-kick against England U21s

Poland U21 ace Sebastien Szymanski produced a stunning free-kick in their clash with England on Thursday night, catching all unaware with his long-range strike.

England goalkeeper Angus Gunn appeared confident that the free-kick was awarded too far out to warrant a wall, but it proved to be a costly oversight.

As seen in the video below, Szymanski took the opportunity to have a direct strike with his wand of a left foot, and produced a pin-point finish to find the top corner and draw Poland level in the encounter.

It really is a special strike given its accuracy and power to beat Gunn from that distance, and he rightly celebrated with the travelling fans as he’ll undoubtedly remember this moment for many years to come.

For Gunn, he may well be wise to put a wall together next time…