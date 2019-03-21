Zinedine Zidane eager to keep Manchester United transfer target despite major issue at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly eager to persuade Raphael Varane to stay at Real Madrid despite transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The France international has not really lived up to expectations at the Bernabeu, despite being a key player for his country as they won the World Cup last summer.

According to Don Balon, Varane has offers to leave, and could do so as a number of Madrid players aren’t happy with his performances or dodgy injury record.

However, the report claims his manager is still backing him, so it will be intriguing to see how this saga develops over the coming months.

L’Equipe have also reported on Varane looking for a move away, while Diario Gol have linked him strongly with Manchester United, who certainly look in need of a new signing at centre-back.

The Daily Mirror have linked MUFC with Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, while Tuttosport have claimed they’re one of the teams in the hunt for in-demand Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt.

Varane, however, could be another decent option if he can get back to his best – and if Zidane can eventually be persuaded to let him go as his players seemingly want, according to Don Balon.