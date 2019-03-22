Barcelona MAKE CONTACT with €70M transfer target as Blaugrana step up attempts to sign star

Barcelona have reportedly upped their pursuit of Serbian forward Luka Jovic, as the Blaugrana look to close in on a deal for the player.

Jovic has been setting Europe alight this season, scoring 22 and assisting seven in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt, form that seems to have caught the eye of some of Europe’s top clubs.

According to SER Catalunya on Twitter, Barcelona have made contact with Jovic, with it also being stated that a move for the player could end up costing Ernesto Valverde’s side as much a €70M.

?Informació de @santiovalle : ??''S'ha contactat amb Luka Jovi? i el jugador té el Barça com a prioritat. No hi ha acord encara però la predisposicío per les dues parts és bona. El preu del fitxatge està entre els 60-70m a dia d'avui.'' ??https://t.co/OqZiMKixA0 pic.twitter.com/v0VaVWpexX — Esports SER Catalunya (@EsportsSER) March 21, 2019

It makes sense for Barca to go after a player like Jovic, as the Serb has shown this season that he has all the attributes necessary to make it at the Nou Camp.

Jovic’s knack for goalscoring and ability with and without possession would make him a suitable player for Barca, one that’s more than capable of replacing current first choice striker Luis Suarez.

Suarez is now 32 years old and fast approaching the twilight years of his career, something that means Barca are definitely going to need to find a replacement for the Uruguayan sooner or later.

And it looks like Barca may have found their man in Jovic is this story from SER Catalunya is anything to go off…