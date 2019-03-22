European superstar’s agent confirms £47M Manchester City transfer offer

Inter Milan and Slovakia star Milan Skriniar’s agent has confirmed that Manchester City had put in a £47M (€55M) transfer offer for the defender back in 2018.

Skriniar, who has turned into one of Europe’s best defenders since moving to Inter Milan, joined the Italian giants from Sampdoria back in the summer of 2017.

And it seems like it only took six months before one of the world’s biggest clubs was in hot pursuit of the defender, especially if his agent’s words are anything to go by.

As per TuttoMercatoWeb, Skriniar’s agent, Mino Raiola, has been speaking about his player, stating that “Inter paid him 28 million and after six months Manchester City offered 55. Now its value is around 100 million euros”

Given how he’s performed with Inter thus far, Man City getting Skriniar for just £47M would’ve been an absolute bargain, especially when you realise his price is now nearly double that according to Raiola.

Man City are going to need to delve into the transfer market in the near future in order to pick up a replacement for Vincent Kompany, something they wouldn’t need to do should they have managed to get Skriniar last year instead.

Skriniar’s ability on the ball and calmness when in possession would see him fit in perfectly under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

It just remains to be seen now whether City still maintain their interest in the player and are willing to up their first offer of £47M for someone who’s destined to be one of the best defenders in the world in the coming years…