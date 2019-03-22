Manchester City eyeing ambitious £86M transfer swoop for ideal Fernandinho replacement

Manchester City are said to be eyeing up a move for Spain and Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, a player who’d be a more-than-ideal replacement for current first team star Fernandinho.

Brazilian ace Fernandinho is debatably City’s most important player, and the impact he has on City’s side when in the team is abundantly clear for all to see.

Given the fact that the Brazilian international is set to turn 34 before the end of the season, City are definitely going to have to delve into the transfer market in order to find an adequate replacement for the South American.

And it seems like they may have found their man in Atletico’s Saul Niguez, a player who’s already shown during his career that he’d be more than capable of replacing Fernandinho in City’s side.

As per Don Balon, City are keen on bringing Saul to the Etihad, with it also being stated that the player will have the ‘mission’ of trying to replace Fernandinho.

Don Balon’s report further states that City are eyeing up an £86M (€100M) move for the player, something that’s ambitious when you consider that Diego Simeone views the ace as one that’s ‘nontransferable’, as well as the fact that his release clause currently sits at €150M.

Saul’s composure on the ball and wide passing range would make him a fantastic replacement for Fernandinho at the Etihad, something the club are going to be in desperate need of when the Brazilian finally decides to call time on his stint at the club.