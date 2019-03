While he continues to struggle for a permanent spot in the Chelsea line up, Olivier Giroud provided a reminder of his importance for France on Friday.

The reigning World Champions raced to a 3-0 lead at half-time in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Moldova, with Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane putting them ahead with a two-goal advantage.

However, Giroud added a third before half-time, and as seen in the tweet below, it moved him up into French football folklore as he is now the joint third all-time top goalscorer for France.

To put that into great context, he is now level with legendary forward David Trezeguet, while naturally with 34 goals on the board already, he’ll hope to add many more before he calls time on his international career.

It wasn’t the most convincing of finishes this time round, as seen in the video below, but ultimately they all count and Giroud will be delighted to have achieved such an impressive personal landmark as he will hope to guide France to Euro 2020 in comprehensive fashion during their qualifying campaign.

Whether or not he gets the same level of trust and playing time under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea between now and the end of the season remains to be seen though.