Prolific 133-goal Man Utd, Chelsea transfer target could leave Euro giants for just £43m

Man Utd and Chelsea will reportedly be alerted as it’s been suggested that Mauro Icardi could leave Inter this summer for just £43m.

The Argentine international has experienced a tumultuous month or so, as having been stripped of the captaincy at Inter, he hasn’t featured since due to injury troubles.

SEE MORE: HUGE boost for Man United as Real Madrid superstar admits he’s DESPERATE to seal summer transfer away

While he is expected to return to the fold after the international break, it has raised serious question marks over his future at the San Siro as he has yet to agree on a contract extension.

With that in mind, The Sun report that it’s been suggested in Spain that Icardi could leave Inter for just £43m this summer, which is surely going to alert several clubs from around Europe.

The report specifically mentions both Chelsea and United as potential destinations, and putting his off-the-pitch issues to the side, there is no doubt that Icardi has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe currently.

The 26-year-old has scored 122 goals in 210 games for Inter since joining them in 2013, taking his career tally up to 133.

A move to Chelsea would arguably make most sense given Gonzalo Higuain’s loan spell will end this summer, albeit the Blues could choose to extend it although face a rather problematic obstacle in the form of their transfer ban from FIFA.

As noted by BBC Sport, their attempts to postpone it have failed thus far, and so as it stands, they won’t be able to make any new signings this summer.

That could change in the coming months though, and if that does happen, they will surely explore the chance of signing Icardi to bolster their attacking options.

As for United, Icardi’s arrival could arguably stunt the progress that Marcus Rashford is making under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Romelu Lukaku has rediscovered some good form in recent weeks.

In turn, it may not be the best decision for them to add another striker to the squad for now, despite the fact that Icardi would certainly be a quality addition.