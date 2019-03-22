Real Madrid offered golden chance to seal €60M transfer of 379-goal attacker

Real Madrid may have just been handed a chance to solve the goalscoring problems they’ve been facing this season, after the club were offered the chance to sign PSG and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani.

According to Don Balon, Cavani’s signature has been offered to Los Blancos, with it also being stated that the player himself is desperate to seal a move away from the French capital.

The report also notes that Cavani’s price tag currently sits at around €60M, however club president Florentino Perez isn’t willing to go above €40M for the 32-year-old.

It’s been clear for all to see that Real have been struggling in front of goal this season, something that is mainly down to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as stars like Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio being out of form.

Los Blancos have only scored a measly 49 goals in La Liga so far this term, a total that is 24 lower than league leaders Barcelona, and just two more than sixth-placed Sevilla.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have been having a torrid time this year, and it looks like the club are going to need a massive overhaul in the summer if they are to be challenging on all fronts next season.

And it looks like this overhaul could begin with the arrival of Edinson Cavani, a player who’d definitely go a long way to helping Real solve their problems in attack.

The Uruguayan has shown throughout his career that he knows exactly where the goal is, bagging a total of 379 goals during his stints with PSG, Napoli, Palermo and the Uruguay national team.

Cavani’s signing would do wonders for Real’s options in attack, it just remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants go through with a move for the forward and bring him to La Liga in the near future…