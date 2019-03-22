Menu

Video: Eden Hazard defies gravity with OUTRAGEOUS acrobatic flick during Belgium’s win over Russia

Eden Hazard produced a superb moment of skill for Belgium during a 3-1 European Championship qualifying win against Russia on Thursday.

The Chelsea talisman grabbed himself two goals on the night, one from the penalty spot and another from close range after Michy Batshuayi miscontrolled the ball in the area.

However, Hazard’s most awe-inspiring contribution to the match came in the form of an inventive pass, as he defied gravity with an outrageous flick after receiving an aerial ball.

The 28-year-old continues to prove he is one of the world’s greatest players and with him on their side, Belgium have a very real chance of winning Euro 2020.

Check out a clip of Hazard’s skill below, via Twitter.

