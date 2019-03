Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has completed his hat-trick for England against Czech Republic, after a lovely quick-fire double in just six minutes.

Sterling scored his second of the night in the 62nd minute, Sterling picked up the ball after a deflection and produced some lovely skill to turn one of Czech Republic’s defenders before curling the ball into the back of the net.

Just six minutes later, Sterling completed his hat-trick. After receiving the ball from Ross Barkley, Sterling cut in from the left-wing and fired a long-range shot towards goal, Sterling’s strike was deflected into the back of the net by a defender.

It seems like there’s no stopping Sterling for club and country.

Check out the goals below:

Sterling’s second:

Brilliant finish from @sterling7! The @England forward gets his second of the night in style! Watch live on @ITV right now ?? pic.twitter.com/6dUiz3OIhz — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 22, 2019

Sterling’s third:

Sterling dedicated his second goal to Damary Dawkins, the 13-year-old passed away on Sunday from leukaemia:

Everyone at #CPFC ? would like to send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Damary Dawkins, who sadly passed away on Sunday. Damary was a huge football fan and an incredibly brave young man. ??? pic.twitter.com/JrmWql9ues — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 22, 2019

Sterling is a class act.