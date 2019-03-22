Video: Robert Lewandowski pulls off INSANE back-heel first touch followed by BRILLIANT no-look pass in Poland vs Austria

Robert Lewandowski seemed to pay a homage to Brazilian legend Ronaldinho on his birthday yesterday, as the Bayern Munich ace pulled off a brilliant piece of showboating in Poland vs Austria.
After having the ball passed to him, Lewandowski brought it down brilliantly with a back-heel before sliding an inch-perfect no-look pass to one of his teammates.
Best thing of the game (other than Piatek's goal)? Had to be Lewandowski's filthy no-look pass. No question. #AUTPOL #EURO2020Qualifying #EURO2020Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/sMnYoJPUy3
— Pat Novak (@PatricNova) March 21, 2019
It was a superb piece of play by Lewandowski, one that shows exactly why some rate him as the best striker on the planet.
And after looking at this, we can see why…