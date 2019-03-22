Menu

Video: Robert Lewandowski pulls off INSANE back-heel first touch followed by BRILLIANT no-look pass in Poland vs Austria

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Robert Lewandowski seemed to pay a homage to Brazilian legend Ronaldinho on his birthday yesterday, as the Bayern Munich ace pulled off a brilliant piece of showboating in Poland vs Austria.

After having the ball passed to him, Lewandowski brought it down brilliantly with a back-heel before sliding an inch-perfect no-look pass to one of his teammates.

It was a superb piece of play by Lewandowski, one that shows exactly why some rate him as the best striker on the planet.

And after looking at this, we can see why…

More Stories about Robert Lewandowski
More Stories Robert Lewandowski Ronaldinho