Wayne Rooney’s BRUTAL snub to Sir Alex Ferguson, reveals where Van Gaal was better

Wayne Rooney has revealed that former Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal was “tactically the best” manager that he’s worked with.

Despite enjoying a trophy-laden stint under the stewardship of legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, it appears as though the Dutch tactician trumps his counterpart in one key area.

SEE MORE: Prolific 133-goal Man Utd, Chelsea transfer target could leave Euro giants for just £43m

Rooney has suggested that Van Gaal was superior in a tactical sense, with the former Ajax, Barcelona and Netherlands coach undoubtedly proving to be one of the best in the business during his managerial career before announcing his retirement earlier this month.

“It didn’t work for David Moyes and they [Manchester United] then went for the experience of Louis van Gaal,” he told talkSPORT. “He was tactically the best I have worked with – in terms of setting you up in a shape defensively and everyone knowing their roles.

“It was just about getting the attacking side right as well as the defensive side.

“He won a few trophies but it didn’t pan out the way everyone would have hoped.”

Van Gaal only won an FA Cup at Old Trafford during his two-year spell in charge, but having won trophies all over Europe prior to that, it has to be said that it’s easy to see where Rooney is coming from even if it is a surprise that he doesn’t regard Ferguson as the best in that department.