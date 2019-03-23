Menu

‘Do whatever it takes to sign him’ – These Man United fans call for club to sign talented England ace following 5-0 Czech Republic win

England cruised past Czech Republic on Friday night, as Gareth Southgate’s side got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign off to a flier.

Goals from Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling (x3) and an own goal from Tomas Kalas saw the Three Lions beat the Czechs 5-0 at Wembley to go top of group A.

It was a fine performance all round from England, with a number of young stars putting in hugely impressive performances on the night.

One of these youngsters was Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho, who played a blinder on Friday night to solidify his place as one of Europe’s most promising stars.

The 18-year-old bagged himself an assist for Sterling’s first of the night, with the winger being a constant danger down England’s right hand side throughout the 90 minutes.

Sancho was so good in fact, that a number of Manchester United fans even flocked to Twitter to call for the club to snap up the English prospect.

Having formerly played for Man City already during his career, it remains to be seen whether Sancho would be open for a move to his former side’s fierce rivals.

However this hasn’t put a dampener on United fans’ spirits, who are desperate to see their club sign the youngster if these tweets are anything to go off.

