“I demand justice for my son” – family of Emiliano Sala set to SUE Nantes following star’s shock death

Emiliano Sala’s family are reportedly looking to sue French side FC Nantes for negligence following the star’s shock death earlier this year.

According to the Sun, Sala’s grieving parents have taken legal advice regarding the arrangements of the player’s flight that crashed in the English channel in January.

It’s also noted that the parents of Sala are having discussions about a compensation claim, with his mother, Mercedes Taffarel, stating “I demand justice for my son. Let justice determine if there has been negligence, if someone made a mistake — and make them pay.”

Sala’s death was one that shocked the football world, and was one that will still effect the fans of both Nantes and Cardiff City in the coming years.

It would’ve been great to see how the Argentine faired in the Premier League, however we’ll sadly never get to see the forward in action for Cardiff following the tragic events that occurred in January.

Sala’s death was heartbreaking to say the least, and we hope his parents get all they need from this compensation claim should they actually be granted one.

It’s been reported by the Sun that the player’s agents Willie and Mark McKay admitted to arranging Sala’s flight.

It’ll be interesting to see if Sala’s parents end up getting the compensation they deserve, as it’s the least anyone could do for parents who’ve just lost their son to unfortunate circumstances.