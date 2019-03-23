Liverpool second-choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has won the internet after he hilariously trolled his Belgium international teammate, Thibaut Courtois.

Simon Mignolet took to Instagram yesterday to brutally troll his teammate Thibaut Courtois, the current Real Madrid and former Chelsea stopper made a shocking mistake in Belgium’s clash against Russia on Thursday evening.

Everything has gone downhill for Courtois since he decided to ditch Chelsea last summer for Real Madrid, the lanky stopper has hardly put a foot right since moving to Spain and his poor form looks as though it’s beginning to impact Belgium as well.

Take a look at Courtois’ embarrassing blunder for Belgium below, he really shouldn’t be trying to play the ball out from the back:

Check out Mignolet’s post below:

Mignolet out here trolling courtois pic.twitter.com/wd08CjhcJA — Lauren ?? ?? (@_laurendoherty_) March 22, 2019

Liverpool fans have recently commended Mignolet for the professionalism he’s shown since Alisson’s arrival in the summer, the former Sunderland stopper is a model pro:

Opinion: Simon Mignolet has been a credit to himself and the club ever since losing his spot to Loris Karius halfway through last season. Doesn't moan. Just supports his team-mates. Great pro, good guy ?? pic.twitter.com/iDgiu7Sz8y — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 21, 2019