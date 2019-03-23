Menu

Video: Aubameyang’s shocking free-kick for Gabon during crucial AFCON qualifier

Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned in a disaster class for Gabon earlier today in their African Cup of Nations qualifier against minnows Burundi.

With just moments left to play Gabon won a free-kick in a dangerous spot and it was their star who stepped up to the plate, rather than crossing the ball into his teammates – almost all of them were in the box – Aubameyang decided to fire a half-hearted attempt towards goal.

Check out the star’s horrific free-kick attempt below:

Take a look at this reaction to Aubameyang’s woes for his country:

Burundi’s draw with Gabon will go down as a historical moment for the country, this is the first time that they’ve managed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, it’s also the first time ever that the country has qualified for a major tournament.

Just look at what it meant to the Burundi players and fans:

