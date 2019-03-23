Norway star Tarik Elyounoussi produced what can only be called one of the worst misses of the last century in his nation’s Euro qualifier against Spain this evening.

In the 30th minute of the match Elyounoussi was dished up with a chance that most attackers would beg for, the 31-year-old somehow managed to make the ball go backwards with his diving attempt to turn the ball into the back of the net.

It’s surely harder to miss in the way that Elyounoussi did, than it is to actually score from this position.

Check out the horrific miss below:

Tarik is the older cousin of Southampton ace Mohamed Elyounoussi, Tarik has represented Norway over 50 times.