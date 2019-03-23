Viewers watching Ireland’s Euros qualifier against Gibraltar this afternoon were treated to a very rare sighting, a plane took off as the match was being played.

Less than two minutes into Ireland’s clash against minnows Gibraltar an easyJet flight was seen taking off right next to the stadium. It seems that the stadium that the match is being played at is right next to an airport.

Ireland fans will be hoping that the team seeing an easyJet flight next to them, will make them feel right at home, Mick McCarthy’s side should be coming away from this match with a comfortable victory otherwise questions will be asked.

Check out the video below:

El Victoria Stadium de ?? Gibraltar está a un costado del aeropuerto. Y en un partido eliminatorio para la Eurocopa se pueden ver imágenes como esta: pic.twitter.com/Xq9z1oo0VT — ?Ñ??? ? (@InakiFutbol) March 23, 2019

A plane takes off right beside the Victoria Stadium during Ireland's clash with Gibraltar ?#GIBIRL pic.twitter.com/lRRKeo2HRj — Buzz Sport (@buzzsport_ie) March 23, 2019

This might be the only match in history that will satisfy both football fans and avid plane spotters.