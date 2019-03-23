Zinedine Zidane might have to sort out the hygiene at Real Madrid before he focuses on what happens on the pitch if these latest claims are anything to go by.

Real Madrid youngster Fede Valverde wears the same underwear for a week according to his girlfriend Mina Bonino. The Uruguayan midfielder trolled his girlfriend on Instagram but his little joke backfired when Bonino destroyed the 20-year-old by revealing to everyone that he wears the same underwear for the week.

The whole situation was nothing more than some light-hearted banter, Valverde started the clash between the pair when he commented on his girlfriend’s Instagram post and suggested that she never washes her black top.

Here’s the exchange between the pair, fair to say that Bonino has come out on top:

Instagram stories Federico Valverde to Mina Bonino: “You never take off that shirt, not even when you go to bed!” Mina to Fede: “I prefer to keep the same shirt than keeping the same underwear on for a week like you!” LMAOOO… wait… same undies… for a week… wtf… — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) March 18, 2019

Valverde will be left a little red-faced after the revelation.

Here’s a picture of the young couple:

Valverde has been with Madrid since 2016 and the youngster has made his breakthrough into the first team this season, the midfielder has made 19 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions so far this campaign.

Madrid could have quite the talent on their hands, at just 20 years of age the star has already represented Uruguay’s first team 8 times and that tally will no doubt be added to as the ace is currently away with his country for the China Cup.