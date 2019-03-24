Vile internet trolls have targeted and identified the young girl who was a victim of disgraced Premier League star and paedophile Adam Johnson, an investigation has now been launched.

According to The Mirror, the horrific abuse that Johnson’s victim is receiving on social media has prompted the police to launch an investigation as they look to prevent anyone from revealing the victim’s identity again.

Former Manchester City, Sunderland and England winger Johnson was released on Friday after serving three years of his six-year sentence for grooming charges and engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

As a victim of a sexual offence, the girl who was 15 at the time was granted lifelong anonymity but these sick trolls could be found in contempt of court for revealing the identity of the victim.

It’s understood that two social media accounts are being investigated by the police after they released the name of Johnson’s victim, the severest of action needs to be taken against these kind of trolls to prevent something like this from ever happening again.