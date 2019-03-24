Chelsea cleared to bring in top target for just £34m and could majorly spoil Man United’s transfer plans in the process

Bournemouth have reportedly slapped a £34million asking price on the head of defender Nathan Ake amid links with Chelsea and Napoli.

The Blues were recently linked with a move to re-sign Ake in a report from De Telegraaf, and it seems they could be cleared to do so for fairly cheap.

Napoli have also been linked with the Dutchman by La Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Calciomercato, as the Serie A side potentially face losing Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester United.

Were they to miss out on Ake, however, one imagines that could make it harder for Man Utd to land the Senegal international, who the report explains has also been linked with Real Madrid.

This surely gives Chelsea all the more motivation to bring Ake back to Stamford Bridge, as the 24-year-old would not only be a fine signing to strengthen their defence, but he could play a part in hurting United’s transfer plans in a big way.

The Red Devils and the Blues are competing over a top four spot this season and are likely to be rivals again next year, so CFC will no doubt be eager to do anything to prevent them strengthening with a world class player like Koulibaly.