Arsenal scout £42M star as Gunners look to beat Chelsea and Man United to transfer

Arsenal reportedly sent a scout to watch Cagliari and Italy star Nicolo Barella during the Azzurri’s 2-0 win over Finland on Saturday.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, who writes for Calcio Mercato and Gazzetta dello Sport, the Gunners scouted the youngster during Italy’s Euro 2020 qualifier, with it also being stated that the north London side are keen on the player, with Cagliari after at least €50m (£42M) for him.

It seems like the Gunners are very serious about signing Barella, a player who’s also attracted interest from a number of Arsenal’s rivals already this term.

Gazzetta Dello Sport have noted that, via Goal, Man United are in pursuit of the 22-year-old, with the Mirror previously stating that Chelsea are keen on the winger too.

It seems like the Gunners may have some competition in the race to sign Barella, something that’s understandable given the potential the Italian has in his locker.

Barella is one of the most exciting prospects Serie A has to offer, with his displays for Cagliari clearly catching the eyes of some of Europe’s biggest clubs if the reports included in this piece are anything to go off.

Arsenal’s scout would’ve surely been impressed with Barella’s performance against Finland, as the midfielder managed to get his name on the scoresheet during the match to wrap up a fine overall display for Roberto Mancini’s side.

If the Gunners do manage to get a deal for Barella over the line ahead of Chelsea and United, it’ll come as a big boost for the club, who would’ve beaten two of their arch rivals to the signing of one of Europe’s hottest prospects.