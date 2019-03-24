Manchester United rival Liverpool for ambitious Premier League transfer raid

Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the running to seal the transfer of Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

The 18-year-old has just made his England debut after an impressive breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge, where he’s shown himself to be the latest in a long line of exciting young talents coming through in the country at the moment.

This has led to plenty of speculation over Hudson-Odoi’s future, with Maurizio Sarri not exactly giving him a huge amount of first-team playing time, leading to talk of an exit back in January.

According to the Daily Mail, Bayern Munich could be back in for the teenager with a £30million bid in the summer, though the report also claims Man Utd are the latest side to show an interest.

This makes sense for the Red Devils as the Daily Mirror also recently linked them with another exciting England youngster in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Either player could be a great fit at Old Trafford, with United in need of an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez.

Still, Liverpool and Bayern could provide strong competition for Hudson-Odoi, and a move abroad perhaps makes most sense for the player, with Chelsea surely likely to be keen to avoid losing such a big prospect to a major Premier League rival.